Man arrested for wife's murder

Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife, in Aluru Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits, on Sunday.

Kumara from Jenukurubara Haadi in Malambi village is the arrested.

He had allegedly murdered his wife Nagi on May 16 and had been absconding since then. He was arrested by the police in the forest area of Kodagu-Hassan border.

He was hiding in the forest since Saturday night. Carrying out an operation, the CCB police of Shanivarasanthe arrested him.

According to the police, Kumara has admitted his crime. Further investigations are on.