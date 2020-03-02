Man held for ''raising'' pro-Pakistan slogan in Karnataka

A former teacher who raised `Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the corridors of mini Vidhan soudha was arrested and slapped with a sedition case by Kundapur police on Monday.

The man who raised slogans hailing Pakistan was identified as Raghavendra Ganiga (42), a resident of Kodi in Kundapur. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hariram Shankar told DH that Raghavendra appears to be mentally ill. Raghavendra, adopted by an couple, was appointed to teach Hindi language at an English medium School in Kundapur.

Police sources said the school had placed him under suspension for misbehaving with students. Raghavendra who was married 15 years ago has a daughter. Raghavendra has been living with his mother, after his wife deserted him and had taken their daughter along with her eight years ago.

Parents told police that Raghavendra was being treated for mental illness for past eight years. Raghavendra who had an obsession for the programmes aired on television channels was reportedly inspired by the recent developments surrounding Amulya Leona and engineering students from Kashmir.

On Monday, the mother had accompanied Raghavendra for an eye treatment in the government hospital. Raghavendra in the pretext of visiting toilet reportedly had fled from the hospital. Raghavendra on entering Mini Vidhan soudha raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Even when he was being led away by Kundapur police station sub inspector Harish, Raghavendra continued to raise slogan - 'Pakistan Zindabad', sources said.

The video clippings of Raghavendra Ganiga shouting slogans in the corridors of Mini Vidhan soudha also went viral on social media. ASP Hariram Shankar told DH that sedition charges have been registered against him under 124 A of IPC at Kundapur police station. The man was also interrogated by Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan.

Breaking convention, police had produced Raghavendra before the magistrate and not in the open court to avoid chaos."The court will decide the fate of Raghavendra," the police added. "Police will seek police custody of Raghavendra on Tuesday," ASP Hariram Shankar said.