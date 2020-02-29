Man seriously injured in brutal attack

A man was brutally attacked with lethal weapons by a gang of four persons at Santhebachahalli, in the taluk, on Thursday night.

The man, identified as Kumar of Hanumanahalli, Nagamangala taluk, sustained serious head injuries and is battling for life.

The victim, identified as ‘seeme enne’ Kumar was commuting between Santhebachahalli and his village every day. On Thursday night, when Kumar was filling petrol to his vehicle, a gang came in a car and attacked him with a machette, knife and a ‘long’ and escaped, according to eye-witnesses.

History-sheeter

It is suspected that the gang might have observed his movements and planned the attack. Kumar is a history-sheeter and old enmity might be the reason behind the incident.

Kumar, who received serious injuries, has been admitted to BGS Hospital at Bellur Cross.

The police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.