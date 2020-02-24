Mandya: Boy comes under the wheels of temple car, dies

A 13-year-old boy died after coming under the wheels of the temple chariot, during the festival held as part of Shivaratri jatra mahotsava at Atmalingeshwara temple, at Hanumanth Nagar, on Sunday. Another person who went to rescue him also suffered fractures.

The boy is Shivakumar (13), son of Kullegowda of Karadakere village. Lingegowda, 50, is the injured.

According to sources, the car festival was held on Sunday night. After the procession around the temple, the car was pulled back to its shed, when Shivakumar came under its wheels. Lingegowda, who rushed to rescue him also came under the wheels and suffered fractures.

Both of them were shifted to G Madegowda Hospital in Bharathinagar. While the boy succumbed to injuries, Lingegowda is under treatment. Bharatinagar Police have registered a case.