Mandya priests’ murder case: four more arrested

Ranjith K V
  • Sep 19 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 22:06 ist
Accused of triple murder seen with the police in Mandya.

The police arrested four more persons in connection with the murders of three priests-cum-security of Sri Arkeshwara temple at Gottalu extension in Mandya city, which reported on September 10.

With the arrest, the police arrested a total of nine persons and seized Rs 9 lakh cash till the date.

The police arrested B A Shivaraju, 30, of Bengaluru, Manjappa, 38, of Ramanagar, Shivaraj, 25, of Maddur taluk and Ganesh, 20, of Pandavapur in Mandya district.

The police arrested two persons on September 13 and three persons on September 14.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said, “All the accused in the murder cases are arrested. We have seized four two-wheelers and a passenger vehicle from the accused. The accused were planning for theft of hundi from one and a half month.”

 

Mandya
Karnataka
Priest

