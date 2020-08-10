Mandya reports 63 new cases, one death

The district reported one death and recorded 63 new cases on Sunday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 2,558. The total deaths has increased to 22.

The deceased is from Nagamangala taluk and was suffering from respiratory problems. He failed to respond to the treatment and died on Saturday night.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Out of 63 cases, 34 are from Mandya taluk, 13 from Nagamangala, nine from Malavalli, three from Maddur, three from Srirangapatna, and one from Pandavapura taluk.

While 34 persons were discharged after recovery, in all, 1,351 people have been discharged so far. There are 1,184 active cases.