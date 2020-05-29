Mandya reports two coronavirus cases; Hassan four

Two people, who had completed the 14-day quarantine and was ready to be discharged tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Both are migrants from Maharashtra. They were found positive during the second time test. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 257.

According to Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, both the patients (P 2548 and P 2549) are father and son duo, who had returned from Mumbai. The 50-year-old man was running a tea shop at Vinayak Nagar in Mumbai. They were sent for quarantine, on May 12. Initially, they tested negative and were ready to leave after 14 days quarantine, when they were tested again and turned positive.

Both were asymptomatic, and have been shifted to the Covid hospital, he said. The total number of positive cases in Mandya district is 257. In all, 33 have been discharged so far and there are 224 active cases.

Hassan district, which reported zero cases in the morning, confirmed four cases in the evening. This includes three male and a female patient. While P-2767, P-2768 and P-2770 have a contact history with P-1996; P-2769 is said to be a contact of containment zone. As on Friday, the number of positive cases are 144. While 30 have been discharged, there are 114 active cases.