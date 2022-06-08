Mangaluru University College students mount portrait of Veer Savarkar in classroom, later removed

The University College administration was left red-faced after a video showing a few students mounting a Veer Savarkar photo in a college classroom started making rounds on the social media. The photo was said to have been removed later.

The incident reportedly occurred in a classroom in the college here on Monday evening and was uncovered much later. According to sources, a few students brought in portraits of Bharat Mata and Savarkar and put it above the black board. The incident was brought to the notice of the principal by another group of students. On Tuesday morning, the principal warned the students and subsequently removed the photo.

Some students had uploaded the footage of the photo mounting on to social media, which was shared by multiple people.

Principal Dr Anasuya, reportedly, warned the students for mounting the photo without permission. The students were also made to give a written apology for uploading the video on social media, and thereby violating the college’s discipline.

Condemning the incident, Dakshin Kannada Youth Congress General Secretary Ismail B S sought to know who gave the permission to the students to put up the photo.

“The is an attempt to create a conspiracy. The college authorities should act against the students. There is a need to investigate who is provoking the students…Mahatma Gandhi is our model. The education department should issue a circular about whose portraits can be mounted in educational institutions,” he said.