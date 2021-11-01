ManMUL scam: Somashekar promises 'suitable action'

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Monday said that legal action would be initiated against those involved in the milk adulteration scam in Mandya Milk Union Limited (ManMUL) at Gejjalagere on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

The Minister said, "The CID and Cooperation department are conducting separate probes in this regard. Suitable action will be initiated against the culprits, based on the investigation reports."

It is alleged that the milk was adulterated with water, cutting fat content, betraying the customers by transport contractors in nexus with ManMUL officials.

The Minister said, "The state government is committed to the development of tourism and permanent illumination in Mysuru will be decided after holding a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

The Minister said that the authorities concerned had prepared details of damages due to heavy rainfall in the district.

"The details will be submitted to the CM, for further action," he said.

