Marijuana worth Rs 4 lakh seized, three arrested

CEN police arrested three persons from Maharashtra who had been selling marijuana in Athani and seized the contraband, weighing 20 kg and worth Rs 4 lakh on Friday.

Nased on a tip off that a person from Pandarpur in Maharashtra has been selling marijuana in Athani, police nabbed Raosaheb Annappa Nandiwale, a resident of Billur village in Jat taluk in Sangli district in Maharashtra, and found two kg marijuana worth Rs 40,000, a bike worth Rs 20,000, and a cell phone.

During interrogation, Nandiwale informed the police that Sangeeta Dattatreya Wagaz and Vilas Pandurang Ghatge from Mohale in Pandarpur had given him the marijuana for sale.

Based on the information, police nabbed Wagaz and Ghatge, and marijuana weighing 20 kg worth Rs 4 lakh was recovered from them. A car and motorcycle worth Rs 2.70 lakh was also recovered from them. CEN police are investigating.