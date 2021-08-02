MCC prepares draft list of nominated members for ward committee

As a step to constitute ward committees (WCs) in 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), the corporation has prepared a tentative list containing the names of all nominated/qualified members.

This list will be put on display on the corporation’s website and on notice board on Monday, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Citizens are requested to file their objections and grievances within a period of 15 days at zonal offices addressed to zonal commissioners and inventory officers at Central Office or email them to mccwardcommittee@gmail.com .

In fact, the civic groups had been demanding formation of the WCs in Mangaluru for the past several years.

Following the directions from High Court of Karnataka, the MCC initiated the process of appointing members to the WCs in its 60 wards in November 2020. It invited applications from eligible candidates.

Following a PIL filed in the High Court by members of Karnataka Ward Samithi Vedike, the court in its order, dated August 8, 2019, had directed authorities to notify area sabhas before ward elections and form ward committees after the elections to the MCC council.

The 74th Constitutional amendment and amendment of Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act in 2011 mandates formation of WCs and area sabhas in all city corporations, to ensure citizens’ participation.

The MCC had adopted an agenda on formation of the ward committees at its meeting held on August 13, 2020. As a prelude to the formation of ward committees, the MCC had invited applications for ward committee members in November 2020. The MCC had received over 1,200 applications. The officials had prepared a list of applications received as per the reservation in each ward in the month of March, 2021.

The MCC commissioner said that owing to the second wave of Covid-19 and the lockdown, the officials could not carry out any works related to the formation of ward committees from April to June. On June 18, a meeting to review the applications were convened by the officials.

A draft list of eligible members has been prepared, the commissioner added.