MCC workers die of black fungus

Two employees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) succumbed to black fungus and Covid infection in the city.

Ravi (31) and Vinod (28) are the deceased. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag confirmed that Ravi, a hearse driver, died of black fungus. Ravi tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered 15 days ago. He developed health issues two days back and was undergoing treatment for black fungus at a private hospital, where he died.

Vinod, also an employee with THE MCC, was working on fogging vehicle, died of Covid-19. However, it is suspected that he was also affected by black fungus.

Following the deaths of the civic workers, the pourakarmikas have threatened of boycotting work if the authorities failed to provide required facilities. According to the workers, Vinod died as he did not get oxygen bed due to the negligence of Covid War Room. A worker said, “We tried to get bed for Vinod from the last three days, but, no beds were available and the authorities at war room did not respond to the request.”