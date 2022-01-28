MCC zonal office in Surathkal to get new building

President of Taxation, Finance and Appeals Standing Committee Shobha Rajesh said that the new building of the MCC zonal office at Surathkal will be developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore sanctioned by the government under Mahathma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojana. The work order for the building work will be issued shortly and the new building will be ready by next financial year.

Presenting the budget for 2022-23, she said that there are 2,05,003 properties in the MCC limits and the MCC is expecting revenue of Rs 80 crore from property tax under the self-assessment scheme (SAS) during 2022-23. Priority will be given to collect service fees from the educational institutions that are exempted from paying property tax. Steps will be taken to mobilise the resources by checking on those who failed to pay taxes through a vigilance squad monitored by Deputy Commissioner (Revenue).

She said to control the unauthorised advertisements and hoardings, new rules will be framed and an advertisement bylaw will be prepared. The MCC is expecting Rs 7 crore revenue from the advertisements and hoardings during the year. Following the suggestions from the public, without inconveniencing the common man, the building license fee will be reviewed and likely to be revised in the next financial year.

Shobha Rajesh announced that an action plan for Rs 20.24 crore has been prepared for the development of SC/ST colonies in the MCC limits under Mahathma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane and has been submitted to the government for approval. Financial assistance of Rs 35,000 will be given to the repair of houses under Kuteera Bhagya Yojana in the MCC limits.

Restrooms

The MCC will construct restrooms for the UGD employees working in all the wet wells coming under MCC limits. Priority will be given to the safety of the employees. To make wet wells and STP eco-friendly, 30 saplings will be planted in and around each wet well and STPs. By placing a tree guard, the saplings will be maintained by the MCC. A commendation letter 'Swacchateya Sainika' will be handed over to the building owners who install septic tanks in the private buildings.

The Presidents said that the work on Kadri commercial complex and Kankanady market will be completed by the next financial year. Rs 1.50 crore has been earmarked for the development of parks and Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the development of crematorium. Mayor Premananda Shetty presided.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: