Mekedatu yatra: Cong's padayatra is last yatra in Karnataka, says Kateel

Taunting Congress padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel stated that the yatra would mark the Congress party's end in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of BJP Backward Classes Morcha office-bearers executive committee meeting, here on Wednesday, he said, Congress leaders have decided to take out padayatra by making baseless allegations against BJP for political gains. It is the final agitation of the Congress party in the state and they would not succeed in it.

Kateel, who is also MP of Dakshina Kannada, charged that the Siddaramaiah-led government did not even convene a single meeting with regard to the Mekedatu project in the five years. The JD(S)-Congress coalition government also did not convene any meeting. But now they are taking out padayatra only for political gains.

Also Read | Congress to go ahead with Mekedatu padayatra from January 9 despite Covid curbs

He claimed that the BJP-led government is committed to implementing the Mekedatu project and there are some legal hurdles in this regard. "Our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is determined to resolve the issues and implement them without fail.

Referring to the Congress party's opposition to the anti-conversion bill and lifting restrictions on Hindu temples with regard to revenue use, he said the Congress party is known for following anti-Hindu culture when it was not in power. If they really have courage, let Congress leaders say openly that they don't need votes from people belonging to the Hindu religion. The anti-conversion bill is aimed at safeguarding communal harmony in Karnataka. Religious conversion is not confined to an individual alone. It is harming communal harmony. So, an anti-conversion law would be implemented.

Referring to the Congress party's manifesto in Telangana ahead of assembly polls, he charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is planning to include promises including converting the country into an Islamic nation. This is the best example of the Congress party's anti-Hindu agenda. The Siddaramiah-led government had celebrated Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka when nobody had asked for it. It had even implemented the Shadi Bhagya scheme exclusively for Muslims. It had attempted to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats by demanding separate religious status.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: