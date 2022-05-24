Mentally challenged UP woman with 4 kids found in Karnataka

A 45-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, who reportedly left home with her four children many months ago, were handed over to District Child Protection Unit after they were found loitering on railways platform in the city on Tuesday.

According to railways police, the woman, who is mentally challenged, did not answer their queries during their questioning in the station. But it was her eldest daughter Simmy, aged six years, who told that her mother Kavitha had left home long ago.

They are from Mankapur in Uttar Pradesh. Her mother has the habit of leaving home by taking money and clothes and board a train. "My father Narpal, a construction labourer in Uttar Pradesh, did his best to protect us and always told out mother to stay at home". She used to beg food from people and give the same to them. The girl also expressed her desire to return home and stay with her father. The other kids have been identified as Gunjan (5), Diksha (4) and Raj (3).