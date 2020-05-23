Migrants cross border illegally near MM Hills

Even though the district administration has blocked all routes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, migrant workers are crossing the border through illegal points in forests.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi had ordered closure of illegal entry points and also directed Forest department officials to intensify patrolling in these areas, a few days back, following reports. But still, migrant workers continue to cross the borders. In fact, the number of people crossing the border has increased.

The people of MM Hills and Gopinatham have close contact with TN as the villages are located on Karnataka Tamil Nadu border. A majority of the people depend on TN for business and work. In addition, several people of Hanur taluk work in garment factories in TN and are returning to their native.

A villager of Palar, Nagaraju, said, "Despite strict measures by the police, people from TN are coming to Karnataka. The people cross the border and reach Gopinatham and MM Hill before 6 am and after 6 pm."