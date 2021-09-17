Mild tremors felt in Halebeedu

Information has been sought from the Mines and Geology department

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Sep 17 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 19:09 ist
Mild tremors were felt at Adaguru, Ganguru, Lingappanakoppalu and surrounding areas, in Halebeedu hobli, Belur taluk, Hassan district, on Friday evening.

The residents of Dyavappanahalli, Chatachattihalli, Kempagodnahalli, felt mild tremors at around 5.20 pm, and ran out of their houses due to panic.

L Shivappa of Lingappanakoppal said a loud noise was heard and mild tremors were felt. Tahsildar Mohan Kumar said reports of mild tremors have been reported at several villages in Halebeedu hobli. Information has been sought from the Mines and Geology department, he said.

Tremors
Halebeedu
Karnataka

