Mild tremors felt in some Dakshina Kannada villages

Several people in various parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada allegedly experienced tremors on Saturday.

People in the villages of Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu experienced mild shaking.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V sad that people from Sampaje, Aranthodu areas in Sullia informed him of the tremors they felt for a few seconds in the morning.

“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.