Mild tremors felt in some Dakshina Kannada villages

Mild tremors felt in some Dakshina Kannada villages

People in the villages of Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu experienced mild shaking

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 25 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 12:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several people in various parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada allegedly experienced tremors on Saturday.

People in the villages of Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu experienced mild shaking.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V sad that people from Sampaje, Aranthodu areas in Sullia informed him of the tremors they felt for a few seconds in the morning.

“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Earthquakes
Karnataka News
Sullia

What's Brewing

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities

DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities

Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?

Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?

When famine turns deadly for elephants

When famine turns deadly for elephants

Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?

Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?

DH Toon | The curious case of Sena rebels in luxury

DH Toon | The curious case of Sena rebels in luxury

Whackyverse | Sena Dena

Whackyverse | Sena Dena

How does design influence culture?

How does design influence culture?

 