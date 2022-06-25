Mild tremors felt in some Dakshina Kannada villages

Several people in various parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada allegedly experienced tremors on Saturday.
People in the villages of Markanja, Kodappala, Goonadka and Aranthodu experienced mild shaking.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V sad that people from Sampaje, Aranthodu areas in Sullia informed him of the tremors they felt for a few seconds in the morning.
“The district administration is waiting for confirmation from Karnataka State Disaster Management Cell about the tremor and its magnitude and epicentre," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities
Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?
When famine turns deadly for elephants
Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?
DH Toon | The curious case of Sena rebels in luxury
Whackyverse | Sena Dena
How does design influence culture?