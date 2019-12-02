Milk powder worth Rs 6.40L seized

The town police on Monday seized Nandini milk powder worth Rs 6.40 lakh meant for schoolchildren while it was being transported in a truck.

Police inspector Hanumareddappa said that the operation was conducted jointly with the officials of Women and Child Development Department and Akshara Dasoha scheme. An official associated with the scheme said that some staff including teachers were illegally selling milk powder in the neighbouring Telangana state. While the driver of the truck has been arrested, the owner is absconding.