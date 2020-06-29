Minister K Gopalaiah suggests additional 200-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients

Minister suggests addl 200-bed hosp for Covid patients

Gayathri G R
  • Jun 29 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 22:23 ist
District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah inspects the quality of foodgrains in a godown in Hassan on Monday. DH PHOTO

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah directed Deputy Commissioner R Girish to identify an additional 200-bed hospital, apart from the Covid-19 hospital, as there is a spike in the number of positive cases in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of various departments, the minister said, “The district administration should create awareness among the people on maintaining social distance and masks, and conduct a random test for the labourers living in slums.”

He also directed to increase the number of tests in the district.

The meeting also discussed various issues like road repairs, pruning trees on the roadsides, procurement of copra, shortage of doctors in Sakleshpur taluk hospital, and others.

Earlier, the minister inspected the godowns of Food Corporation of India in Channarayapatna and Hassan districts, as there were complaints on the distribution of poor quality of pulses.

Hassan
K Gopalaiah
Karnataka
COVID-19

