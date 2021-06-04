Minister prays to Chamundeshwari to protect ‘sincere officer’

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Friday expressed his helplessness over the rift between the two women IAS officers -- Shilpa Nag and Rohini Sindhuri -- and said that Sri Chamundeshwari Devi will look into everything.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag offered her resignation, citing harassment by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday.

To a query on resolving the issue between the officers, Somashekar said, “Chamundeshwari Devi is watching everything from the Chamundi Hill. I have prayed to the Devi, to protect the honest one. I have no role to play in this regard. The matter is beyond my limit. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar will resolve the issue.”

Somashekar said that his priority is to manage the Covid pandemic and he has no time to look into such matters. “The officials and people’s representatives should leave their ego and work for the welfare of the people. It is our responsibility to protect the people during the emergency,” the minister said.