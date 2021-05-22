Minister stresses study of two villages that reported no Covid cases

Minister stresses study of two villages

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V,
  • May 22 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:57 ist
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and SP C B Ryshyanth interact with residents of Huchagani in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on Saturday. DH Photo

District In-charge Minister S T SomasheKar said that Kaatanuru village in Nanjangud taluk is a model with no Covid positive cases so far.

After meeting the officials concerned here, on Saturday, Somashekar said, “No cases have been reported in two villages of Nanjangud taluk. The measures taken in these villages will be studied and adopted at other places.”

Though Covid cases were reported in large numbers in Nanjangud taluk, more patients are recovering. The minister said, “The MLA and the DC have taken measures to establish an oxygen unit at Nanjangud PHC. Kottanaiahana Hundi and Tagadur PHCs lack oxygen and staff.”

