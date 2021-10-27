Ministers came with cash bags for bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged that Ministers from the Karnataka government 'came with bags of cash' for the Hangal and Sindagi bye-elections as it "failed to bring development".

"BJP deputed 10 to 12 ministers each for bye-elections in Hangal and Sindagi, and they came with bags full of cash. As BJP government failed to bring any development, BJP was left with no other option but to think that they would get votes only by distributing money," Siddaramaiah alleged.

BJP leaders have nothing to say about development as the government has failed in all sectors. Therefore, they are trying to get votes by giving money. Complaint in this regard would also lodged with the election commission, he told media persons here on Wednesday.

"BJP government failed to manage Covid-19 situation, and to implement development works. PWD roads in North Karnataka region were developed during Congress region. Let them show any new road developed under this government. They just chant 'development mantra', but did nothing. Is the price rise itself development?," he asked.

"Chief Minister Bommai told lies about development, and I challenged him to come for debate before the people themselves. If he has worked well, why he should be afraid to come for an open debate? Let the people know who is correct. Bommai brought the order of sanctioning 4,000 houses just for the bypolls in Hangal," Siddaramaih said.

"Congress is for all people and all religions. Anna Bhagya and other schemes introduced when I was the chief minister did not help only Muslims, but all communities. Why free rice is not given in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other States where the BJP is in power?," he questioned.

