Missing man's body found buried in forest: 4 arrested

Missing man's body found buried in forest: 4 arrested

The deceased was identified as Jagadeesh, a photographer by profession from Mysuru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 25 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 00:13 ist

The body of a 58-year-old man, reported missing, was found buried in a forest after being murdered at Kunjoorupanja in Aryapu village, Puttur taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jagadeesh, a photographer by profession from Mysuru.

Jagadeesh had purchased two-acre farmland in Kunjoorupanja and entrusted the land to his uncle Balakrishna Rai. He had arrived in Puttur on November 18 and had met his uncle. He later left for Mysuru and went missing.

Accordingly, a case was registered. During the course of the investigation, the police discovered that Balakrishna Rai, his son Prashanth, his wife Jayalakshmi, and his neighbour Jeevan Prasad had allegedly murdered Jagadeesh and buried him the body in a forest. The police have arrested all the accused.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Death
Arrest
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 