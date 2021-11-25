Missing man's body found buried in forest: 4 arrested

The body of a 58-year-old man, reported missing, was found buried in a forest after being murdered at Kunjoorupanja in Aryapu village, Puttur taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jagadeesh, a photographer by profession from Mysuru.

Jagadeesh had purchased two-acre farmland in Kunjoorupanja and entrusted the land to his uncle Balakrishna Rai. He had arrived in Puttur on November 18 and had met his uncle. He later left for Mysuru and went missing.

Accordingly, a case was registered. During the course of the investigation, the police discovered that Balakrishna Rai, his son Prashanth, his wife Jayalakshmi, and his neighbour Jeevan Prasad had allegedly murdered Jagadeesh and buried him the body in a forest. The police have arrested all the accused.

