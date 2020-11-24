MLA Aravind Bellad says bandh call over Maratha corporation given by ‘roll call activists’ 

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad on Tuesday termed pro-Kannada activists, who have given a call for Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the government's decision to form Maratha Development Corporation, as 'roll call activists'.

Earlier, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had made similar remarks on activists.

"They do not have any work to do, and people do not recognise them. In the name of Kannada, some of them extract money from businessmen in Bengaluru, who have come from other states. They behave like goondas, and people will not worry about the bandh call," Bellad said.

He said that Marathas settled in Karnataka have become Kannadigas, and they have contributed to the growth of the state. Many of them even do not speak Marathi. There is no need for playing unnecessary politics in the issue of setting up a corporation for the welfare of the Maratha community.

People like Vatal Nagaraj have lost relevance in politics, and they oppose the formation of Maratha Development Corporation, just to be in limelight, he added.