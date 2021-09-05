Bommai urged to withdraw curfew from Dakshina Kannada

MLA, minister urge Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw weekend curfew from Dakshina Kannada

The MLA and the minister said that people had been following Covid safety measures

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 05 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 14:48 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and appealed to him to withdraw the weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada district.

The MLA, in his memorandum, stated that the weekend curfew had affected industrialists, daily-wage labourers, autorickshaw drivers, bus employees and small industries. "There is a demand to withdraw the weekend curfew in the district," he said, adding that the CM has promised to look into the issue.

The MLA and the minister said that people had been following Covid safety measures.

Dakshina Kannada exceeds Bengaluru's Aug Covid deaths

On the other hand, following an assurance from Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, the traders, who had decided to stage a protest by violating weekend curfew and opening the business establishments on Saturday, postponed their protest.

The traders' associations in Puttur and Uppinangady have been demanding withdrawal of the weekend curfew to facilitate trading activities.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Dr Yathish Ullal has warned of acting against those who violate the weekend curfew.

