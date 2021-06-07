MLA turns good Samaritan, helps accident victim

Sagar MLA H Halappa turned good Samaritan by helping an accident victim to get first aid in time and rescued her.

Pavitra Jain sustained head injuries when she was heading towards Sorab with her spouse as the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Lingadahalli cross.

The MLA who was on the same way noticed it and stopped his vehicle and asked his convoy staff to take her to a nearby hospital. The woman was shifted to the hospital in Sagar town after being given first aid in primary health centre.