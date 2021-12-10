MLC polls: Fate of candidates to be sealed today

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi/Mangaluru,
  • Dec 10 2021, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 00:47 ist
Officials with ballot boxes seen exiting from the mustering centre in Mangaluru taluk panchayat office to their respective polling booth legislative council elections in Mangaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 2,505 voters in Udupi district will exercise their franchise in Legislative Council election to local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao supervised arrangements at taluk offices in the district. As many as 158 polling stations have been set up in the district and micro observers have been appointed to each polling station. Mustering process took place on Thursday morning.

Three candidates in the fray are Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP), Manjunath Bhandari (Congress) and Shafi K (SDPI).

In Dakshina Kannada district, there are 3,397 voters. They will exercise their franchise at 230 polling booths in the district.

Karnataka
MLC polls
Elections
Karnataka Politics

