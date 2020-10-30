MM Hills sanctuary: Caution boards installed to prevent illegal activities

Hereafter, those stopping vehicles midway at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, either to feed the wild animals, or take pictures of selfie, would have to pay a fine of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Caution boards are being installed at every kilometre from Koudalli to M M Hills.

The Forest department had implemented the rule in January, and collected around Rs 30,000 in 10 months, from those stopping the vehicles on the road passing through the sanctuary. But, the vehicular riders and passengers to M M Hills were resisting this, as there were no warnings or instructions in this regard. This led to frequent quarrel between the visitors and the personnel.

Hence, the department has decided to install caution boards on the stretch to prevent illegal activities like taking a break midway, having food, over-speeding.

There were many incidents where the wild animals were run over by the speeding vehicles. Besides, the public used to dispose junk and other food items, posing threat to the wild animals, which come in search of food on the roadsides. The animal deaths were more especially during the temple jatras, weekends and other special days.

The department has also issued orders banning taking pictures in the wild, stopping vehicles and impose fine on the violators. The Forest department will deploy a patrolling vehicle and also personnel to check any violation. If any vehicle is found stationed midway, the patrol vehicle would rush to the spot, according to the officials.

The department has also decided to lay road humps to prevent over-speeding of the vehicles, that have been claiming the lives of the wild animals, inside the forest. A discussion has been held with the Public Works Department, who have agreed to lay humps.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said, "The department would identify sensitive places frequented by animals to cross the roads and road humps laid. With M M Wildlife Sanctuary to be Tiger reserve soon, all conservation steps are being taken."