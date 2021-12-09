Money distribution during elections common: MLA

Acknowledging distribution of money to voters during the elections, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa stated that it is not just Congress or BJP, but all political parties distribute money to voters during the elections.

Speaking to media persons, on Thursday, after paying tribute to those who died in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said, "They (BJP) have distributed money, these people (Congress) have also done the same. It is a common phenomenon during the elections".

On alliance between BJP and JD(S), he said, "We had not asked for support from any party in the legislative council polls." He also exuded confidence that Congress would emerge victorious in the elections to Chitradurga local authorities constituency that comprises Davangere, Harihar and Jagalur taluks.