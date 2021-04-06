More than 50 acres gutted in wildfire in Kollegal

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 04:32 ist
Fire rages at Pallakki Gudda and Gaviraya Betta in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district. Credit: DH Photo

More than 50 acres of vegetation was gutted in the forest fire at Pallakki Gudda and Gaviraya Betta, near Sattegala Handpost, in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

A large number of trees and shrubs have been destroyed due to a fire on Sunday evening. More than 40 forest department personnel rushed to the spot and struggled to douse the flames from spreading.

Range Forest Officer Praveen Ramappa Chalavadi said that minor fire incidents were common at these places every year during the summer. But, the fire on Sunday was suspected to be man-made, he alleged.

Due to rising temperature and no rains, all the bushes and small trees have totally dried. Miscreants set fire to the forest for fun destroying precious forest resources. If the fire is doused immediately, a major loss can be prevented. A probe will be conducted to trace the miscreants and legal action taken against them, he said.

Karnataka
Wildfire
Chamarajanagar

