A police attached to Mounted Company fell off a horse during the 'Dasara Jamboo Savari' rehearsal at Mysuru Palace premises on Thursday.

The incident happened when the horses and elephants were taken out for a rehearsal for the 'Jamboo Savari' to be held on October 26, the Vijayadashami day.

When the guard of honour was offered, the frightened horse started to run helter-skelter. The rider failed to control it and fell off the horse.

However, the rider is safe, said an officer.