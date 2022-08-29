Murugha mutt seer, booked under POCSO, stopped from leaving Chitradurga

In a major development, police stopped the vehicle ferrying Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime accused in sexual abuse case, near Bankapura in Haveri district, and asked him to return to Chitradurga.

The seer and four others have booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on Saturday after two high school girls residing in a hostel run by the mutt reported sexual abuse.

Also Read — Karnataka: POCSO case filed against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Police began searching for the pontiff after they got information that the seer left from the mutt to an unknown place. Chitradurga police shared information with their counterparts in other districts. Soon the Haveri police stopped the vehicle near Bankapura and held discussion with the seer. Later, they convinced him to return to the mutt. The seer was brought to the mutt amidst police security.

Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member Aanandappa said the seer went to Haveri to meet an advocate and the news that the seer was detained by police is far from truth. The seer would return to the mutt in the afternoon.

Medical tests of the two girls, who had alleged that the pontiff had abused them sexually in the mutt, was complete. However, the seer was yet to undergo a medical exam.