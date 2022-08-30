Murugha Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea adjourned to September 1

Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea adjourned to September 1

The statements of the girls are expected to be recorded in the presence of the judge on August 30

  • Aug 30 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 16:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana on Monday filed an anticipatory bail petition in the alleged sexual abuse case.

The matter came up before the first additional district and sessions judge, and was adjourned to September 1.

Since one of the victims belongs to the Dalit community, a case has been registered against the seer under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, the investigation officers brought the two girls to the mutt for spot mahajar at 4 pm. The girls were taken to the office, bedroom and washroom of the seer.

The spot mahajar lasted for more than two hours. The statements of the girls are expected to be recorded in the presence of the judge on August 30. 

The officials of Child Rights Protection Commission, district legal services authority and district administration met the children. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Pocso case
Crime Against Women

