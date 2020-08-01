Muslim community observes Bakrid in a simple manner

Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the Muslim community observed Bakrid across the district on Friday. The community people adhered to the guidelines, issued by the government.

There were no mass prayers in mosques and only 50 members were allowed for prayer.

The community people offered prayers and police personnel were deputed as a precautionary measure. Social distance was ensured at mosques and only limited people were allowed to offer prayer.

The religious heads at Eidgah Maidan, Rajeev Nagar, Gouziya Nagar, Udayagiri mosques, offered prayers and also greeted the community people. The community people performed namaaz and also exchanged greetings among family members, friends and relatives.

The Muslim community people distributed food to the poor and needy as part of the festival. The festival was observed in a simple and significant manner due to the Covid crisis. Special prayer was offered for the welfare of the people and the society, said Sirkhazi of Mysuru Mohammed Usman Sharief.