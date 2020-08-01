Muslim community observes Bakrid in a simple manner

Muslim community observes Bakrid in a simple manner

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Aug 01 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 22:11 ist
Muslims perform namaaz as part of Bakrid in a mosque on Ashoka Road in Mysuru on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the Muslim community observed Bakrid across the district on Friday. The community people adhered to the guidelines, issued by the government.

There were no mass prayers in mosques and only 50 members were allowed for prayer.

The community people offered prayers and police personnel were deputed as a precautionary measure. Social distance was ensured at mosques and only limited people were allowed to offer prayer.

The religious heads at Eidgah Maidan, Rajeev Nagar, Gouziya Nagar, Udayagiri mosques, offered prayers and also greeted the community people. The community people performed namaaz and also exchanged greetings among family members, friends and relatives.

The Muslim community people distributed food to the poor and needy as part of the festival. The festival was observed in a simple and significant manner due to the Covid crisis. Special prayer was offered for the welfare of the people and the society, said Sirkhazi of Mysuru Mohammed Usman Sharief.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bakrid
Mysuru

What's Brewing

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

 