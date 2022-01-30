Muslim youth's murder: Nargund CPI suspended

Nargund police station circle inspector Nandishwar Kumbar has been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of a Muslim youth.

Sameer Shahpur (20) was allegedly stabbed to death, while Shamsheer Khan Pathan (22) sustained injuries in a clash on January 17. It was alleged that a group of Hindu youths carried out the attack over a petty issue. The police later arrested four persons.

“IGP (Northern Range) N Satheesh Kumar suspended the CPI on the grounds that there was dereliction of duty in handling the entire case properly,” SP Shivaprakash Devaraj said.

It was alleged that the police had failed to prevent the incident and arrest the suspects. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah recently had condemned the failure by the police in taking action, demanding immediate arrests of the suspects.

Background

A minor clash between two groups over hoisting of flags atop a hill and at Lodhigalli in the town about four years ago culminated in the murder on January 17. In the last four years, the town witnessed several communal clashes.

Nargund began witnessing clashes almost every fortnight after a petty incident on November 17, 2021. Even students of Moulana Azad School and Siddeshwar College were also attacked. Members of the two groups staged protests.

Bahutva Karnataka Sathyashodhana Tanda members recently alleged that the failure of the police in taking action against the suspects nurtured communal tension in the town.

