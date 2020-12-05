Mysurean elected as legislator in the US for fifth time in a row

Even as the transition of power in the White House is underway and Dr Vivek Murthy of Mandya district origin, is celebrated for his second appointment as Surgeon General of the US, a Mysuru-born Democrat has created a record, by winning as legislator for the fifth time in a row, at Nashua, New Hampshire state.

Incidentally, Latha Mangipudi’s first election in 2013 was similar to the recently held US Presidential election. It had caught national attention in the US, due to a miscount of ballots and she won on a recount. It has to be noted that the US President elect Joe Biden also belongs to the Democratic Party.

In 2013, Latha Mangipudi became the first Indian-American to be elected to the New Hampshire State House. She was re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018 on November 3, 2020, and will serve a fifth term, representing Ward 8 in Nashua. Last year, she worked with Nashua Mayor Donchess on introducing sister city initiative between Mysuru-Nashua, to bring the two communities together.

As a legislator, Latha has earlier organised and chaired several round table sessions to bring business leaders of the American and Indian communities together, to foster cooperative relationships in energy, tourism, education, banking and entertainment sectors. She is working with the members of the Diplomatic Core at the Indian Embassy in New York.

Born as the youngest daughter of D K Ranganthan, who retired as a deputy controller in the railways and D R Indiramma, she studied at Bharathi Stree Samaja and Nirmala Convent schools.

“I married Krishna Mangipudi in September 1986 and have daughter Sarayu Mangipudi and son Vikas Mangipudi. My mother, a homemaker, had not even gone to high school. My father had completed high school. But, they encouraged us to study and work hard to become independent and to serve the community. Both my parents were socially well-connected. Our teachers encouraged us to participate in plays and athletics. I played the role of Kittur Rani Chennamma and won several prizes,” she recalled.

“I aspired to be a veterinarian. Despite having merit, I could not join BVSc, as preference was given to students from rural communities, especially farmers’ children. Even though we had cows at home, we were not farmers. Thus, I studied BSc and MSc in Speech and Hearing at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru,” she said.

“My elder sister, a physician, was in the US. I migrated to the US to do a PhD, specialising in autism. I was keen on returning to Mysuru, to start a school. My husband, a friend then, was already in the US on a greencard. Thus, I stayed back and worked for Fernald State School and Farrell Hall. I did a clinical fellowship in Audiology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI) and at Language and Cognitive Development Centre. After moving to New Hampshire in 1989, I started working with people with special needs, from early intervention to seniors, with memory challenges,” Latha said.

“As both my children went through the Nashua public school system, I served as a Parent Teacher Organisation (PTO) president. We had 5-6 people when I was elected in 2000-2002. By the time my term ended, we had 35-40 people. This was the beginning of my community work,” she said.

“In 2005, I joined Classic home care, a programme of Nashua Centre for the Multiply-Handicapped. In 2006, I chaired US-India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) at New Hampshire (USINPAC–NH). Thus, my political activism continued, especially in the nation primary process during the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. I started hosting political events regularly at home. I ran for State Representative seat in 2013 in a special election, which caught national attention, due to a miscount of ballots. I became the first South Asian to be elected in New Hampshire and served two terms on criminal justice and public safety committee,” Latha said.

She is on the board of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Earlier, she served on the boards of Chinmaya Mission in Boston, Nashua Interfaith Council, and Greater Nashua Mental Health Association. She is also active with Akshaya Patra – the USA. Latha was twice recognised as one of the top 20 most influential women in New England -- in 2006 and 2014 -- in an event sponsored by The India New England Newspaper. In 2019, she co-founded Shanti Energy, LLC with Congressman Paul Hodes to advance adoption of net-zero development and renewable energy throughout New England.