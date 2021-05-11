Mysureans moot temporary Covid Care Centres in defunct buildings

The state government and the district administration are taking steps to manage the Covid-19 crisis, depending on the circumstances and resources available. However, a section of the people feel that besides the government’s efforts, the society should do its mite to complement the steps taken by the district administration.

Shrutha Keerthi, a social activist, said, “I am speaking on behalf of the volunteers in Mysuru, working to help Covid patients. We wish we could convert the shut spaces (defunct buildings) in Mysuru city like Basappa Memorial Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram; Vikram Hospital in Yadavagiri; or even Hotel Southern Star on Hunsur Road; into temporary Covid Care Centres. Everyday, we are dealing with so many people, who are in need of a bed or an oxygenated bed. So, there is a need for more facility.”

“We could also work with local industries, to get oxygen and plan getting other requirements like equipment and medicines. This might just be a vague idea, but if non-government and cultural orgainsations and volunteers join hands and, avail professional guidance, many patients would be benefited,” she said.

H C Mohana Shankar, a resident of Ahimsa Marga, Siddartha Nagar, said that at present, a cumulative number of Covid positive cases has gone up to about 2,000, some times up to 3,500 in Mysuru district, daily. Daily mortality of Covid patients has also increased over 20."

"In Karnataka, Mysuru district is in the second place, with a cumulative corona positive cases, only after Bengaluru. As on Tuesday, active Covid cases in Mysuru is 15,148. However, there is no availability of beds in both government and private hospitals," he said.

“A few months back, during the first wave of the Covid pandemic, Mysuru district In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MP, MLAs and the district administration had taken up several novel steps. The new building of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at Mandakalli, near the airport, was converted into a Covid Care Centre, by providing 530 beds for corona positive patients who had mild symptoms,” he recalled.

“On the same lines, to contain further spread of the coronavirus, the Mysuru Exhibition Grounds, can be temporarily modified into a Covid Care Centre. The exhibition ground of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), on Doddakere Maidan, already has some infrastructure like buildings, vacant space, water supply, 24/7 electricity with backup generators, vehicle parking lot, etc. This facility can accommodate about 1,000 beds. Besides, the minister and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar should also propose the project, for the benefit of people,” Shankar said.