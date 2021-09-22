Mysuru Commercial Tax office receives bomb threat

The police conducted a search at the office premises but no explosive has been found so far

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 22 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension prevailed after Mysuru Commercial Tax office on Wednesday received a bomb threat.

Following the threat, nearly 80 staff were vacated from the office. According to sources, a police constable alerted Joint Commissioner Manjunath about the bomb threat. 

The jurisdiction police and a dog squad rushed to the office. The police conducted a search at the office premises but no explosive has been found so far.

 

