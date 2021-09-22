Mysuru Commercial Tax office receives bomb threat

Tension prevailed after Mysuru Commercial Tax office on Wednesday received a bomb threat.
Following the threat, nearly 80 staff were vacated from the office. According to sources, a police constable alerted Joint Commissioner Manjunath about the bomb threat.
The jurisdiction police and a dog squad rushed to the office. The police conducted a search at the office premises but no explosive has been found so far.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy
Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra
DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'
Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image
'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'
A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?