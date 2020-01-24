Mysuru court postpones B Nalini case's hearing to 3 pm

A city court has postponed a hearing of bail application of B Nalini, who displayed 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest, to 3 pm, Nalini's lawyer Jagadeesh said.

Nalini is booked under sedition charges as she displayed the 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest at University of Mysore campus, recently.

Public Prosecutor Ananda Kumar is likely to file an objection for the bail application.

It has to be recalled that Mysuru Bar Association members have decided not to take the case and thus Jagadeesh of Bengaluru is appearing for Nalini.