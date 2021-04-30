Mysuru district records highest-ever single day spike of 3,500 cases

Mysuru district recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,500 fresh Covid cases on Friday.

While 2,551 are contacts of the infected, 918 are Influenza Like illness (ILI) cases and remaining 31 are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). With this, the positive cases has increased to 76,775.

As many as 13 persons lost lives due to Covid-19 within 24 hours and the total deaths increased to 1,205 as on Friday. On the other hand, 1,078 persons recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The Health department professionals have observed a total of 4,15,813 persons until the date. While 3,15,490 completed seven days of isolation, 23,548 are under quarantine. The district has a total of 10,775 active cases.

The sudden rise of Covid cases has created panic among the residents of the city.

However, the Health department has appealed to public not to get panicked. Any person who has been screened for Covid-19 or has been in personal contact with such a person must remain in home isolation for 14 days, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

The infected as well as normal people are suggested to maintain personal hygiene, use tissue paper or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitiser and importantly avoid attending mass social gatherings.