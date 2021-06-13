Mysuru joins Bengaluru as Covid-19 cases in urban areas outnumber tally in rural areas

In the past 14 days, Mysuru is the only district in Karnataka apart from Bengaluru Urban where active Covid-19 cases in urban areas (6,741) surpassed those in rural areas (5,731).

In all other districts, rural areas have seen more infections than urban centres.

Mysuru bucked the trend in total positive cases too — over the past two weeks, its urban areas saw 8,877 cases while it was 7,214 in rural areas. Five urban areas from the district are among the top 20 worst-hit towns in the state, according to the latest state war room report. Saraguru, Periyapatna, HD Kote, Nanjangudu and T Narasipur reported 129, 525, 400, 1,028 and 295 cases respectively in the past four weeks.

This week-on-week increase shown by urban areas, as per the war room, is well above 100 per cent: 185 per cent (Saraguru), 144.4 per cent (Periyapatna), 123.1 per cent (HD Kote), 109.6 per cent (Nanjangudu), and 105.7 per cent (T Narasipur).

Dr Shivaprasad, surveillance officer of Mysuru district, said since cases from Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies are accounted for in Mysuru's tally, urban areas show more cases. "There are some from semi-urban areas who get tested in private labs in Mysuru city and hence their cases get reflected in the corporation limits. Also, there are many who travel to and from Bengaluru who test positive in Mysuru," he said.

As of June 11, 3.05 per cent of Mysuru district have been vaccinated as per the war room. Over the past four weeks, the district reported 38,492 cases, with a week-on-week increase in cases by 77.7 per cent.

Dr Bagadi Gautham, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru district, said, "There are many patients in home isolation in urban areas and we believe they're coming out and spreading the infection. We are trying to get more patients into Covid Care Centres and district hospital now that beds are available." In the past 14 days, while 5,456 people were in home isolation in the urban areas of the district, 4,394 were at home in rural areas.

"Also, population density in urban Mysuru is more than rural Mysuru and hence the likelihood of transmission is higher here. Even around Mysuru municipal corporation limits, the population is higher and denser. There are many gram panchayats whose cases are counted as Mysuru's. These areas are considered a continuum of Mysuru," he said.

"On Saturday, the district reported 423 cases (482 as per the state's daily bulletin), which is one-third of yesterday's cases. The state has asked us to ramp up RT-PCR tests in urban areas. In a week's time, we're hoping the cases will come down," he added.