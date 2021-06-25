Mysuru now under Category II of Unlock

The state government on Friday brought Mysuru district under Category II of the Unlock 2.0 process giving respite to the district that was kept locked down due to Covid-19.

In the Category II districts, the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10% and only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions.

Also, the government has included Chamarajanagar, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts under Category I of Unlock 2.0. In this category, all shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm. Also, buses and the Metro (in Bengaluru) will operate with 50% capacity. Hotels, clubs, restaurants, lodges, resorts and gyms have been conditionally allowed to operate their businesses.

The fresh inclusion is based on the “weekly moving average positivity rate” and “also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate,” according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

As many as 26 districts are now under Category I.