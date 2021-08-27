Mysuru police solve robbery case, six arrested

The city police claimed to have solved the sensational robbery case that occurred on August 24 in Vidyaranyapuram by arresting six persons from different parts of the country.

"Eight persons are involved in the robbery. Two of them, one from Mysuru and another from Bengaluru plotted the robbery, while the remaining executed. The duo have criminal history and own jewellery shops," DG&IGP Praveen Sood told reporters.

"The six persons were arrested from West Bengal, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Sood congratulated city police commissioner Chandragupta and the teams that cracked the case and announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward for the teams.

The police had formed five teams and had sent them to different parts of the country.

A gang robbed the jewellery shop and opened fire at Chandrashekar of Dadadahalli. They barged into the shop, downed the shutters and looted jewellery after assaulting shop owner Dharmendra. They attacked Chandrashekar when he tried to stop them while escaping.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Director General were present at the press meet.