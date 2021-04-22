Mysuru rail museum and Malgudi museum closed till May 3

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to close the Mysuru Rail Museum and Malgudi Museum at Arasalu railway station in Shivamogga district for public from April 22 to May 3.
The decision has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and to comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the Union and the state governments.
The reopening of the museums will be announced after assessing the overall situation. The SWR has sought the cooperation of the public to combat the present health emergency, according to a press release.
