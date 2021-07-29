Mysuru receives 8% more rains in July, but faces shortfall

Mysuru district has received 8% more rainfall in the month of July. However, the district is facing an overall shortage of 11% rainfall.

Despite continuous rainfall and heavy outflow of water from Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk, no cases of crop loss have been reported till date. But, Kapila River waters logged on the fields on banks for a couple of days.

During the normal years, the district used to receive 111 millimetre (mm) rainfall in July. However, this year the district received 119 mm rainfall registering an additional 8% rains. The additional rainfall has not damaged crops.

In May and June, the district faced shortage of rains. While the district received 38% less rain in May, the shortage in June was 31%.

According to Joint Director for Agriculture Mahanteshappa, the district was facing shortage in overall rainfall, but had been receiving continuous rainfall for the last 15 days.

“This year, we have received more rain in July than in previous years,” he said.

The officer said that no case of flood or crop loss was reported in the district. "River Kapila was overflowing as the outflow was increased to 30,000 cusec from the Kabini dam. There was a fear of floods in Nanjangud region. The water was logged on agriculture fields. But, there was no crop loss either due to rainfall or floods," he said.

"This time, the Agriculture department expects good yield as the standing crops cultivated during pre-monsoon are safe. The district has achieved 53% cultivation. It was targeted to cultivate 3.95 lakh hectare, but the district achieved cultivation in 2.11 lakh hectare," he said.

“Paddy, a major crop of Mysuru, is cultivated on one lakh hectare land. We achieved a more than 100% target,” he said.

"The department has distributed seeds to farmers and cultivation will be completed by 20 days," he added.

The officer said that as many as 4,000 farmers had enrolled for Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhana Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana last year and 525 farmers had received claims of Rs 45.5 lakh.