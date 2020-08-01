Mysuru region gets lion’s share in state BJP

The BJP has finally woken up to the importance of Old Mysuru region for its prospects in state politics. Among 10 vice presidents of the state BJP, two — MP Pratap Simha and M Rajendra — are from Mysuru. Among four general secretaries, Siddaraju is from Mysuru.

Besides, B Y Vijayendra, who is active in Mysuru region is vice president, while former MLC Ashwathnarayan, who was active in Mandya, is general secretary. However, despite the presence of so many office-bearers, a few MLAs, two MPs and one MLC, the BJP lacks leadership in the region.

Mysuru region — presently comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts — is important for both state and national politics. Mysuru was the capital of Mysuru state, up to 1956.

The state itself was ‘Mysuru’ till a Mysurean himself, then chief minister D Devaraja Urs, renamed it as ‘Karnataka’, in 1973. The princely Mysuru state comprised the present 15 districts. Earlier, Mandya and Chamarajanagar were part of Mysuru district.

Whoever is the chief minister of Karnataka, Mysuru region, has always played a prominent role in state politics. Out of 22 CMs (29 terms), so far, five are from the region

While H D Deve Gowda from Hassan went on to become both chief minister and prime minister, two leaders from Mysuru district — D Devaraja Urs (Hosahalli, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district) and Siddaramaiah (Siddaramanahundi, Mysuru taluk and district) — and one from Mandya — S M Krishna (Somanahalli, Maddur taluk, Mandya district) — became chief ministers.

Two more natives of the region — H D Kumaraswamy, Haradanahalli, Holenarsipur taluk in Hassan district, and B S Yediyurappa, Bukanakere village in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district — became chief ministers even though they represent Ramanagar and Shivamogga districts respectively.

Besides, leaders like Sahukar Channiah and H K Veerannagowda had come close to chief ministership.

In the 1994 poll, BJP found ground in the region — S A Ramadass in Krishnaraja, H S Shankaralingegowda in Chamararaja and E Maruthi Rao Pawar in Narasimharaja constituencies of Mysuru city and C H Vijayashankar from Hunsur and B B Shivappa from Sakleshpur in Hassan district were elected. In 1999, Dr Bharathi Shankar from T Narasipur and V Papanna from Hunsur were added, while Pawar lost and Vijayshankar did not contest. BJP was reduced due to the formation of KJP by Yediyurappa in 2013.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had an advantage. But, the party missed due to lack of confidence, proper leadership, planning and ground work. Even then, Ramadass, L Nagendra, B Harshavardhan, Preetham J Gowda and C S Niranjan Kumar won from the region. K C Narayana Gowda won in the by-poll in February, but, Adagur H Vishwanath lost an opportunity. To make up the loss, Vishwanath was nominated as MLC, recently.

Now, the party has given the highest representation to Mysuru region. Besides, the region has six MLAs, two MPs and one MLC.

The induction of senior leaders like former chief minister S M Krishna and former minister V Srinivas Prasad did not help much. Most of the new office-bearers are not grounded. They lack connect with grassroot-level workers. They have good contacts, but lack organisational skills. Thus, there is still a gap in leadership.