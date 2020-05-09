Mysuru street vendors under financial crisis

After the state government allowed liquor shops to open, street food vendors in the city are demanding permission to do business. Due to the lockdown, to combat Covid-19, street vendors are under financial crisis.

The city has thousands of hawkers and a large number of people, particularly youth, depend on street food. A majority of them depend on the food business for a livelihood.

Chandrshekar, a vendor at Jayalakshmipuram said he opened his shop last on March 21, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janata Curfew. “I tried opening the shop later, but, failed due to certain reasons. I am facing severe financial crisis as the food stall is the only source of income for my family,” he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Chandrshekar said, “At least now, the government must allow street vendors. As liquor shops are allowed, there is no issue in allowing street food centres. Let the government frame certain guidelines for vendors to do business.”

Savitha, a street food vendor at Vijayanagar said that she has rented a pushcart to to business. “Now I am not able to pay the rent as there is no business. I and my husband are doing the business from the last 15 years. But, we never faced such a situation. We were earning nearly Rs 1,200 a day. But now, it has become difficult to pay the rent. My husband is suffering from varicose veins problem and needs Rs 1,200 for medicines per month,” she said.

Shivanna, a vendor near Ramaswamy Circle said the government must come to the rescue of vendors.

“Most of the vendors are poor and depend on rented vehicles. Now, we are not in a position to pay the rent. The vehicle owners are not in a condition to waiving off rent, as they depend on it. The government must announce a compensation,” he demanded.