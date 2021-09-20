Mysuru student achieves rare CET feat, tops all five streams

In a rare feat, H K Meghan, a student of Pramati Hill View Academy in Mysuru, has topped all five streams of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) - Engineering, Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Science and Pharmacy

However, he might not opt for any of the courses under KCET, as he aspires to do Medicine and is waiting for the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

Meghan, son of H K Krishnaiah and M S Leelavathy couple, residents of Ramakrishna Nagar in the city, said, he expected to be among the top 10 students in KCET, but did not expect the topmost slot. “Both my parents are Chemistry lecturers and are principals of pre-university colleges. Thus, they know the psychology of students well. They guided me and coached me well. There was neither pressure nor stress. I had a plan and never deviated from it. As my schedule for preparation was spread over two-and-a-half years, it was not stressful,” he said.

Leelavathy, principal of Nrupathunga Kannada PU College, said, “Meghan worked hard. But, that does not mean that he did not enjoy life. He watched television and chatted with friends, but he ensured that his targets (of studies) were achieved each day. He plays guitar too.”

Krishnaiah, a native of Hosakere village in Maddur, taluk of Mandya district, is the principal of KR Nagar Government PU College.

Secretary of Pramati Hill View Academy H V Rajeev, also Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman, said, Meghan had scored 494/500 in 12th standard. “He secured the 29th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY). He recently secured 99.517 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination and has qualified in International Biology Olympiad in both Stage I and II,” he said.

Meghan said, coping up with the Covid-19 crisis and online classes was difficult initially. “But, I planned a schedule that suited the online classes and made good use of the time,” he said.

