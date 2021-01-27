Mysuru team of 'Avalakki Pavalakki' bags five int'l awards

An Indian adventure drama film in Kannada language, 'Avalakki Pavalakki', has been recognised in the international-level with five prestigious awards. The team behind it hopes to get the same encouragement from local audience.

Interestingly, 90% of the team members are from Mysuru, including producer Ranjitha Subramanya of Shree Pranavah Pictures. Director Durga Prasad, story writer Yuvaraju, music director Zubin Paul and cinematographer Neerikshith are all Mysureans. Ranjitha has also assisted in direction, script and others.

The film, even before its release, is making news, by winning five awards in various categories. It is selected for Best Poster Award, by Uravatti International Film Festival, Indo-global International Film Festival, American Golden Pictures (USA), Oniros Film Awards (New York) and Best Cinematography Feature Film by Sweden Film Awards. The film poster is designed by Rajeev.

Speaking to DH, Ranjitha Subramanya said that they never even thought of producing a film, a couple of years ago. "The process unfolded, when a team of youths, with an ambition to do something new and interesting joined hands. Everything fell in place and the film is ready for release in April or May, she said. The film has two co-producers Geeta Patil and Kiran Kumar.

"From the beginning, we had a plan to take the film to the international-level. But, the journey was not easy, as the team had to face various hurdles. The team has worked hard to make the film, with a lot of suspense and adventure elements to attract all people. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the film release was postponed, but the teaser and the trailer will be released soon," she said.

The film has several Rangayana artistes and stars Deepak Patel, Sinchana Chandra Mohan, Samarth Rampur Bharadwaj, Shreya and Hanumanthu. It is conceptualised on Dharma, as it is stated in Mahabharatha - Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah, meaning Dharma protects those who uphold Dharma.

The film depicts the lives of a tribal community in forests in South India and unfolds after they lose an auspicious product that was safely guarded since decades. It involves suspense, adventure, around the story of Archaeology, three children and a tribe.